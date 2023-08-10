$13M in funding awarded across Michigan to support housing development, rehabilitation

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple housing projects and developments across the state—including projects in Lansing and Owosso—received $13 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced more than $13 million in federal LIHTC were awarded to support the development or rehabilitation of 500 future homes across ten housing projects from Marquette to Detroit.

Lansing Housing Commission & CCA Developer Two, LLC received $1,497,000 toward Riverview 220 in Lansing.

Venture, Inc.; Capital Area Community Services; and Bailey Park Homes, L3C, received $656,608 toward Washington Park in Owosso.

Developers that receive LIHTC awards can claim credits against their tax liability annually for up to 10 years. This current round of funding will enable the creation or preservation of 543 total rental units.

The following projects are receiving the remaining funding:

  • 121 Catherine (Avalon Nonprofit Housing Corp. & Ann Arbor Housing Development Corp.) in Ann Arbor received $1.5 million
  • 900 Tuscola Street, Midtown West (Procida Development Group, LLC) in Detroit received $1.3 million
  • Black Rock Crossing (Woda Cooper Development, Inc. & Keweenaw Bay Indian Community) in Marquette received nearly $1.4 million
  • John Grace Arms (Southwest Housing Solutions Corp. & Southfield Nonprofit Neighborhood Corp.) in Southfield received about $1.3 million
  • Cabot Apartments (Trice Development Company, LLC & Cove Investments) in Detroit received nearly $1.3 million
  • Leonard Apartments (Genesis Nonprofit Housing Corp., Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids & Little River Development, LLC) in Grand Rapids received $1.4 million
  • North Corktown Apartment (MHT Housing, Inc. and Renovate Detroit, LLC) in Detroit received nearly $2 million
  • Park Meadows Village-Phase I (RAD Conversion Specialists, LLC & Resurrection Community Development Corp.) in Detroit received nearly $1.5 million

