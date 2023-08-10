Back to the Bricks “tunes up” in Linden

Back to the Bricks
Back to the Bricks(WNEM)
By Meg McLeod
Published: Aug. 9, 2023
LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - The streets of downtown Linden were rumbling Wednesday as day three of Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week drew car enthusiasts to another mid-Michigan town.

Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor said downtown Linden was a car lover’s paradise for as far as the eye could see, “Linden, historically, is one of our fullest tune-ups,” she said. “We stretch both ways, outward, and we even fill outside parking lots with all of our car enthusiasts. We’re super excited to come to Linden and really celebrate the automobile.”

Aside from the streets full of cars, there was also a DJ, food trucks and a 50/50 drawing for charity.

Tomorrow’s Tune Up Week party is in downtown Fenton from 4 to 8 p.m.

Tune Up Week gets people excited for the main event of Back to the Bricks next week.

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continues through Saturday.

