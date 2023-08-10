Best rain chance this week comes Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a chance for rain nearly every day this week, but there are likely many who have gotten through every day this week without seeing a drop!

That may change with our next chance for rain that comes in on Friday, which unfortunately may have an impact on Friday evening plans tomorrow. A more organized system, unlike some of the random, primarily lake-breeze and “heat of the day” showers that we’ve had lately, should bring a more widespread round of rain to wrap up the workweek.

Thankfully, it doesn’t last long. And the weekend that follows should be quite pleasant!

This Evening & Overnight

As for tonight, though we’ve had a few showers pass through this afternoon, we should be fairly dry from this point forward (5:30 PM). Any showers at this point would be few and far between and skies have opened up to feature some sunshine nicely.

Lows will move into the 40s and 50s tonight. (WNEM)

The air mass behind the front has been very pleasant too, with temperatures early this evening in the 70s for most, and a nice northwesterly breeze. As we go through the rest of the night, expect continual clearing with lows eventually settling the in the 40s, yes 40s, and 50s.

Friday

Rain starts moving in Friday afternoon and will pass through occasionally during the evening. (WNEM)

After clearing out late tonight, Friday should start with a good amount of sun. But we do expect clouds to increase from west to east through the day. As a warm front lifts into the area, expect shower chances to increase in the afternoon, with the best chances from 2-3 PM onward. It’s worth noting some stray showers could develop slightly earlier around lunchtime, but that would be more of the exception.

The best chance for rain and storms will come late Friday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Once showers arrive, expect the chance to linger through the rest of the night as the low itself has to move off to the east. We don’t expect the rain to be constant over any one location, more like a few waves of showers and storms passing through.

Storms will still be ongoing later Friday evening. (WNEM)

Currently, part of the area is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, though we wouldn’t be shocked to see that expanded a bit to the east. The time frame of concern would be between 4 PM & midnight or so. All forms of severe weather (wind, hail, isolated tornadoes) are possible, though we expect the severe risk itself to be an isolated chance, with most areas not seeing severe storms.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for tomorrow. It's not expected to be a widespread threat. (WNEM)

Once we move into the overnight, the threat would shift to primarily a hail threat.

Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 70s, assuming the timing of the rain holds. However, if that timing gets pushed back or we see sunshine for a longer period of time, more 80s are possible. Winds would be south southeasterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle and upper 70s. (WNEM)

Showers should start winding down closer to Saturday morning, with lows staying the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.