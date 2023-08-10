Catch this weekend’s meteor shower in Port Austin

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A stunning light display in the sky is coming up quick and you have the chance to see the phenomenon in Port Austin on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak this weekend, according to the American Meteor Society. From Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, there will be a crescent moon that’ll only be slightly illuminated.

The Perseids will be most visible to those in the Northern Hemisphere, a few hours before dawn, and there is potential to see over 50 meteors per hour. The shower began this year on July 14, and will continue until Sept. 1. To get the best look at the heavenly sight, you are advised to find an area with little to no lights and hope for a cloudy-free day.

In mid-Michigan, there is a Perseid meteor shower observation event at Port Crescent State Park in Port Austin on Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. until midnight. It’s hosted by the Delta College Planetarium.

You’ll be able to enjoy the night sky with the support of planetarium staff, local astronomy clubs and park rangers. This will be dependent on weather. If you attend, you have the chance to stargaze through telescopes and binoculars. There is a back-up night on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the case of inclement weather.

If you have any comments or questions, contact Delta College Planetarium at planetarium@delta.edu, call 989-667-2260 or visit delta.edu/planetarium. The cost is free but state park admissions still apply.

