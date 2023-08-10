Celebrate Flint’s area code with “810 Day” festivities
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint and surrounding towns in Genesee County are set to celebrate the famous area code, 810, on Thursday, Aug. 10.
810 Day was created as a day for celebrating the region and everything that makes it so great and loved, according to Explore Flint & Genesee.
The fun and festivities are centered around Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint.
- The Taste of 810 is a celebration of foods inspired by the 810 area.
- Buckham Alley and First St.
- 2 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.
- A fashion show along the Water Street walking bridge
- 14 fashion designers and 30+ models
- Doors open at 4 p.m., show begins at 5 p.m.
- Downtown Flint (DTF) sticker giveaways at six locations downtown.
- Find them at Penny’s Cafe at the Market, SHIFT, Buckham Gallery and more.
- Market Tap at the Flint Farmers’ Market hosts trivia night
- To recognize National Minority Donor Awareness Month
- Starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Sale at the Flint Institute of Arts Gift Shop
- 20% off Flint-made and inspired merchandise
- Special late night hours, open until 8 p.m.
- Social Cycling Flint hosts a nighttime bike ride
- Meet at 8:30 p.m., bike ride starts at 9 p.m.
- Meet at the Flint Farmers’ Market
Some events may be ticketed so check the availability beforehand.
For more ideas on how to celebrate “810 Day”, visit Explore Flint & Genesee’s website.
