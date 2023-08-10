Celebrate Flint’s area code with “810 Day” festivities

Celebrate the culture and life of The Vehicle City.
Celebrate the culture and life of The Vehicle City.
By Blake Keller
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint and surrounding towns in Genesee County are set to celebrate the famous area code, 810, on Thursday, Aug. 10.

810 Day was created as a day for celebrating the region and everything that makes it so great and loved, according to Explore Flint & Genesee.

The fun and festivities are centered around Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint.

  • The Taste of 810 is a celebration of foods inspired by the 810 area.
    • Buckham Alley and First St.
    • 2 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.
  • A fashion show along the Water Street walking bridge
    • 14 fashion designers and 30+ models
    • Doors open at 4 p.m., show begins at 5 p.m.
  • Downtown Flint (DTF) sticker giveaways at six locations downtown.
    • Find them at Penny’s Cafe at the Market, SHIFT, Buckham Gallery and more.
  • Market Tap at the Flint Farmers’ Market hosts trivia night
    • To recognize National Minority Donor Awareness Month
    • Starts at 6:30 p.m.
  • Sale at the Flint Institute of Arts Gift Shop
    • 20% off Flint-made and inspired merchandise
    • Special late night hours, open until 8 p.m.
  • Social Cycling Flint hosts a nighttime bike ride
    • Meet at 8:30 p.m., bike ride starts at 9 p.m.
    • Meet at the Flint Farmers’ Market

Some events may be ticketed so check the availability beforehand.

For more ideas on how to celebrate “810 Day”, visit Explore Flint & Genesee’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest GHOST arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say

Latest News

Celebrate the culture and life of The Vehicle City.
Happy 810 Day, Flint!
Flint City Bucks
When it comes to domestic violence there has been a disturbing surge in incidents in the past...
“Domestic violence happens to everyone” Expert sheds light on the issue
Claressa Shields