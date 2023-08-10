Celebrate Flint’s area code with “810 Day” festivities

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint and surrounding towns in Genesee County are set to celebrate the famous area code, 810, on Thursday, Aug. 10.

810 Day was created as a day for celebrating the region and everything that makes it so great and loved, according to Explore Flint & Genesee.

The fun and festivities are centered around Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint.

The Taste of 810 is a celebration of foods inspired by the 810 area. Buckham Alley and First St. 2 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

A fashion show along the Water Street walking bridge 14 fashion designers and 30+ models Doors open at 4 p.m., show begins at 5 p.m.

Downtown Flint (DTF) sticker giveaways at six locations downtown. Find them at Penny’s Cafe at the Market, SHIFT, Buckham Gallery and more.

Market Tap at the Flint Farmers’ Market hosts trivia night To recognize National Minority Donor Awareness Month Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sale at the Flint Institute of Arts Gift Shop 20% off Flint-made and inspired merchandise Special late night hours, open until 8 p.m.

Social Cycling Flint hosts a nighttime bike ride Meet at 8:30 p.m., bike ride starts at 9 p.m. Meet at the Flint Farmers’ Market



Some events may be ticketed so check the availability beforehand.

For more ideas on how to celebrate “810 Day”, visit Explore Flint & Genesee’s website.

