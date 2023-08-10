“Domestic violence happens to everyone” Expert sheds light on the issue

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -When it comes to domestic violence there has been a disturbing surge in incidents in the past month.

“It’s a crime that happens behind closed doors that’s for sure,” said Lindsay Richardson the Director of development Bay Area Women’s Shelter.

Domestic violence exploded in a very public way Tuesday in Bay County’s Hampton Township. Officers were called to a home in Saginaw Bay Estates for a report of a woman who was stabbed. That led to a standoff involving a man who eventually was shot and killed by police. But sometimes, even calling police is not a safe option.

“That’s something that can put them in further danger,” said Richardson.

She says there are a number of reasons why someone might feel its necessary to remain in an abusive relationship.

“If they share kids, does leaving put them in more danger than staying,” Richardson said. “Maybe they have mingled finances, they have a shared home, maybe the survivor has been taken away from their family an they have no support system here, no transportation, no income. And in a lot of cases that’s what happens the abuser is isolating.”

The National coalition against domestic violence says 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence. Richardson says this type of violence cuts across all ages, genders and races.

“Domestic violence happens to everyone, anyone of any gender identity. It occurs in minority populations and LBGTQ community at a disproportionately higher rate than in a cis heterosexual situation.”

She adds the more people talk about abuse, the more normal the conversation becomes and ultimately, that can be empowering to people who need help.

“The safe step is not always to leave,” said Richardson. “There may be a couple of steps that need to be taken before that, calling us is always the best thing to do to get the couple of next steps. If violence is actually happening maybe calling the police and going that route.”

If you or anyone you know are in need of immediate help, you can call their hotline at 800-834-2098.

