A few showers Thursday, tracking better rain chances Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A cold front moving through this morning is going to bring some scattered showers, but most of this occurs during the morning hours. Overall, there will be plenty of dry time today before more rain returns on Friday. The chance of showers we’re seeing tomorrow has still been holding pretty well, but the timing is moving up even just a bit more.

Today

The cold front is just to our north this morning but rain coverage has been fairly sparse. We do expect the coverage of showers to slightly increase through mid-morning, but once the front clears we’ll see most rain ending by noon. The one exception today is going to be in the Thumb where showers could linger a bit into the early afternoon. That chance still only lasts until about 2 to 3 PM, then the entire are will be dry for the later-afternoon and evening.

Thursday morning will see some scattered showers. (WNEM)

Highs today will check in around 80 degrees, the passage of the cold front is going to limit how warm we can get today. This is also because of the northwest wind from 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph that will come in behind the front.

Highs Thursday will reach closer to 80 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Other than a few high clouds, it will be a mostly clear night and very refreshing with a low of 54 degrees. Lows in the 40s are going to be possible up north too! (Hello, fall?!) The wind will continue from the northwest but be light at less than 5 mph.

Thursday night will see some autumn-like temperatures up north! (WNEM)

Friday

Increasing clouds will carry us through the day as the next low approaches Mid-Michigan. The biggest update for Friday as of right now is that the timing of initial showers is moving up even more, some could start as early as 1 to 2 PM. This rain will be more scattered starting off with a few thunderstorms in the mix.

Showers could start as early as 1 or 2 PM Friday. (WNEM)

One thing we’ll need to watch is once the warm front starts to move into our area in the evening. This could spawn some stronger, possibly severe storms, but that will rely on more than just the warm front. The issue at this time of day is that we’re starting to lose the heating of the day, also our storm fuel. Additionally, if we do see more showers earlier in the afternoon at the onset of this entire system, then that would help to mitigate our severe weather potential. In the event that we do have the ingredients to get severe storms, wind gusts of 60 mph and hail 1″ in diameter are the primary threat, though the tornado chance is also non-zero (though it is extremely low). These storms will at least the ability to rotate given the wind shear that will be present.

Friday evening could have some stronger storms. (WNEM)

A Marginal Risk is also highlighting this potential and shows the greater chance of strong/severe storms for the western half of our area. This is as the sun sets later there so storm fuel amounts will be higher relative to our eastern counties. The big takeaway is to stay weather-aware and have a way to receiver weather alerts to stay in the know!

Severe weather chances are isolated on Friday. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 77 degrees, but it could be warmer near 80 if the showers in the early afternoon don’t show up or make a later arrival. The wind will also be southerly at 5 to 10 mph. For a look into the weekend, head over to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Friday will see highs in the upper 70s. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.