Flint PD looking to hire more officers

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is hoping to add more to their ranks.

The police department hosted a hiring fair during the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 10.

One of the lieutenants for the department said the fair is a great way for citizens to meet and get to know the force.

“They allow us to number one, meet our community. I mean show some community policing as far as, like, the people are able to come up to us and talk to a police officer and get information in reference to what we’re doing out here today,” said Lt. Ron Dixon.

Anyone interested in patrolling the streets of Flint will have to complete a 16 to 18 week course at the Flint Police Training Academy, pass a written exam, and complete on the job training to become an officer.

