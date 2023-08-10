Flint PD looking to hire more officers

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is hoping to add more to their ranks.

The police department hosted a hiring fair during the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 10.

One of the lieutenants for the department said the fair is a great way for citizens to meet and get to know the force.

“They allow us to number one, meet our community. I mean show some community policing as far as, like, the people are able to come up to us and talk to a police officer and get information in reference to what we’re doing out here today,” said Lt. Ron Dixon.

Anyone interested in patrolling the streets of Flint will have to complete a 16 to 18 week course at the Flint Police Training Academy, pass a written exam, and complete on the job training to become an officer.

Read next:
Whitmer discusses MiLEAP, UAW talks, and more
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Midland on Thursday where she sat down with TV5 to discuss a wide...
Grand Blanc woman, 15 others arraigned in false elector scheme
Amy Facchinello
PACT Act deadline extended due to technical difficulties
Filing deadline approaches for Maine veterans exposed to toxic hazards
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest GHOST arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments
M-13 crash
Afternoon crash caused traffic back up on M-13

Latest News

Katie looks to share her passion for baking through her new bakery!
Katie's Konfectionz opens in Freeland
Xceptional Heroes is a group united by the passion of supporting young adults with...
Finding the superpowers in all abilities
Grand Blanc woman, 15 others arraigned in false elector scheme
Grand Blanc woman, 15 others arraigned in false elector scheme
Perseid meteor shower peaks August 11 & 12, 2023 with the weather aiding viewing in mid-Michigan.
Popular summer meteor shower reaches peak intensity this weekend.