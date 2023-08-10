Flint students celebrate first day of school

School is coming back fast with some students going back to the classroom in a matter of weeks,...
School is coming back fast with some students going back to the classroom in a matter of weeks, but one school district already has safety on the mind.(WNEM)
By Meg McLeod
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of students in Flint went back to school Wednesday.

But back to school looked different for Flint Community Schools students this year.

Pre-K to sixth grade students now have to use a clear backpack and 7th to 12th grade students can’t have a backpack at all.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the changes aren’t just for safety, but they’re also because backpacks just aren’t necessary anymore as all students have access to an iPad.

”Many of our scholars’ books are now electronic,” Jones said. “So you’re not carrying six and seven books.”

In addition to changes to the backpack policy, the district is celebrating changes at Doyle Ryder Elementary which opened for the first time since 2021 after renovations for mold.

Meanwhile, Holmes STEM Academy is under renovation, so its students are at Southwestern Classical Academy in a separate wing this year.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say
Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023,...
FBI seeking information on missing sisters last seen in Houghton Lake
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
‘Reckless’ driver arrested after damaging vehicles at YMCA
Two teens admit to gas station robbery

Latest News

Back to the Bricks
Back to the Bricks “tunes up” in Linden
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Aug. 9
Tuscola County Jail
Tuscola Co. Jail talks next steps after voters turn down proposal
Back to the drawing board for the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office after its proposal for a new...
Tuscola Co. Jail talks next steps after voters turn down proposal