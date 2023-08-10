Flint students celebrate first day of school

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of students in Flint went back to school Wednesday.

But back to school looked different for Flint Community Schools students this year.

Pre-K to sixth grade students now have to use a clear backpack and 7th to 12th grade students can’t have a backpack at all.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the changes aren’t just for safety, but they’re also because backpacks just aren’t necessary anymore as all students have access to an iPad.

”Many of our scholars’ books are now electronic,” Jones said. “So you’re not carrying six and seven books.”

In addition to changes to the backpack policy, the district is celebrating changes at Doyle Ryder Elementary which opened for the first time since 2021 after renovations for mold.

Meanwhile, Holmes STEM Academy is under renovation, so its students are at Southwestern Classical Academy in a separate wing this year.

