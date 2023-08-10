Flint’s largest union gets contractual increase

The city of Flint is trying to attract more city workers and keep them in Flint for years to come.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is trying to attract more city workers and keep them in Flint for years to come.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city negotiated its largest contractual increase for some union employees in more than years.

Employees for AFSCME Local 1600, the city’s largest union, have gained a $2 an hour raise and will earn another raise next July.

The union’s president is grateful for the deal reached with the city.

”I’m proud to be a third generation city of flint employee. We don’t have that much more. I’m looking forward to us being able to look at what other communities are doing to see, you know, what their rates are to see if we can continue to move the scale a little bit with helping us find and retain and attract talent to the city of flint.” said Sam Muma, President of AFSCME Local 1600.

Right now, the city has contracts in place with all six of its collective bargaining units.

Read next:
Whitmer, McDonald Rivet talk progress, future of child care
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited a childcare center in Midland on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Clinic to be hosted, helps with outstanding warrants
Flint clinic to be hosted, helps with outstanding warrants
‘Things are going good’: Standish-Sterling football season preps
Standish-Sterling football
Flint PD looking to hire more officers
Flint Police Department hiring fair

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest GHOST arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments
M-13 crash
Afternoon crash caused traffic back up on M-13

Latest News

Here's a look at our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Aug. 10
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Flint’s largest union gets contractual increase
Flint’s largest union gets contractual increase
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited a childcare center in Midland on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Whitmer, McDonald Rivet talk progress, future of child care