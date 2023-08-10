Flint’s largest union gets contractual increase

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is trying to attract more city workers and keep them in Flint for years to come.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city negotiated its largest contractual increase for some union employees in more than years.

Employees for AFSCME Local 1600, the city’s largest union, have gained a $2 an hour raise and will earn another raise next July.

The union’s president is grateful for the deal reached with the city.

”I’m proud to be a third generation city of flint employee. We don’t have that much more. I’m looking forward to us being able to look at what other communities are doing to see, you know, what their rates are to see if we can continue to move the scale a little bit with helping us find and retain and attract talent to the city of flint.” said Sam Muma, President of AFSCME Local 1600.

Right now, the city has contracts in place with all six of its collective bargaining units.

