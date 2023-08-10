Grand Blanc woman, 15 others arraigned in false elector scheme

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The 16 defendants in the false elector prosecution, which includes one woman from Grand Blanc, have now all been arraigned.

The Grand Blanc woman, Amy Facchinello, and the other 15 defendants pleaded not guilty on all eight counts they were charged with, according to the Attorney General’s (AG) Office.

Facchinello, 55, was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 10 and is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Friday, Aug. 18. Her preliminary exam is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24.

The following people have also been arraigned:

Kathy Berden, 70, now residing in Tennessee;

William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City;

Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren;

Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township;

John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix;

Mari-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton;

Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti;

Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit;

Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford;

James Renner, 76, of Lansing;

Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms;

Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw;

Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield;

Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans; and

Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming.

The following are the charges each defendant is facing:

One count of conspiracy to commit forgery, a 14-year felony;

Two counts of forgery, a 14-year felony;

One count of conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing, a 14-year felony;

One count of uttering and publishing, a 14-year felony;

One count of conspiracy to commit election law forgery, a 5-year felony; and,

Two counts of election law forgery, a 5-year felony.

Facchinello and the others were granted a personal recognizance bond, the AG’s office said. The bond stipulates defendants must not travel out of state without permission of the court, must not possess or purchase firearms, ammunition, or dangerous weapons, must not commit any illegal acts, and must not miss any court dates at the risk of jeopardizing their bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Michigan Department of AG has not ruled out potential charges against additional defendants, the AG’s office said.

