Hemlock artist’s collection on display in Saginaw

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An artist from Hemlock has her fabric art on display at the Anderson Enrichment Center.

Susan K. Pack’s collection is called “For the Love of Fabric.”

Pack’s lifetime love of sewing, weaving, and various traditional needlework skills are used in her art works. She brings abstract compositions to life by stretching traditional boundaries and manipulating fibers and materials. Her two-dimensional and three-dimensional works are created by using natural fiber materials and found objects in nature.

Susan K. Pack's art
Susan K. Pack's art(Susan K. Pack)

Pack earned a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts at Ohio State University and earned an Art and Psychology teaching certification from Saginaw Valley State University. She also created and implemented the Art Across the Curriculum program at the Saginaw Art Museum and other art grant programs in Michigan.

Her work has been displayed in the United States and the Netherlands.

Pack volunteers in her community at Hemlock High School and the library by using her knowledge of fiber skills and art. She also works from her home studio in Hemlock.

She continues on her journey as an artist by taking classes and becomes inspired by other artists’ work. Pack is always looking for her next found object for inspiration.

“For the Love of Fabric,” part of Art @ Andersen, is on display until Oct. 31 at the Andersen Enrichment Center, located at 120 Ezra Rust Dr. in Saginaw. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

