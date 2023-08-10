Michigan Capitol security trains on new weapons detectors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Capitol security teams now have all the information they need to operate the building’s newly installed weapons detectors.

Tens of thousands of visitors walk through the Michigan Capitol doors every year, and they can expect to pass through the added security measures before heading inside.

Over the course of several days, five Evolv walkthrough security systems were placed at visitor and employee entryways. After security personnel underwent training sessions in Heritage Hall Thursday, the detectors have officially been switched on and put to use.

The push for added security was made by the Michigan State Capitol Commission, which approved the installations earlier this year. Until recently, being armed with a weapon of any kind was no reason to keep someone from entering the Capitol. But after witnessing a protest-turned armed-storming of the building in 2020, it prompted some commission members to reconsider.

“We had people sitting in the gallery of the Senate with long guns, while legislators were exercising their constitutional duties of debate on issues,” said Commission Chair Bill Kandler. “It just seemed wrong. It seemed contrary to our democratic process.”

The Evolv walkthrough system will be familiar to people who’ve been to the airport, live music events, or college sports games, but it’s the first time that weapons detectors have been brought into the Capitol. Guns, knives, bombs, even 3-D printed materials can all trigger the system’s alarm.

If the detector’s light turns red, that individual will be pulled aside for a second scan with a handheld wand. Michigan State Police officers overseeing the doorway will already know where the potential weapon is located, indicated by a red square shown on the tablet that comes with each system.

“It wasn’t a hassle,” said Capitol intern James Greenfield, who’d already been through the detector more than once. “It was no problem. It was great.”

Easy-to-use is exactly what Capitol Commission Executive Director Robert Blackshaw was hoping for with the weapons detectors. He said the Evolv system is also being used by Oxford Schools, and that their security teams have found success with keeping an even flow of foot traffic. Blackshaw is expecting the same result at the Capitol.

“After about a month, when we perfect our procedures and policies, the traffic flow will be just like any other building that you go into,” he said.

Although Sen. Sam Singh, (D)- East Lansing, wasn’t on the senate floor during the 2020 protest, it’s a place he spends plenty of time. He said it’s about time that Michigan’s State Capitol catch up with others around the nation.

“I’ve been to many other state capitols, they have these same protections, and I’m glad they’re finally here,” he said.

Blackshaw said weapons detectors are only the start of what’s to come for Capitol security. In the near future, he said the commission will bring in X-Ray weapons detectors as well. For now, they’re letting employees and the general public adjust to the current equipment.

