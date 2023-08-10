Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant

By Seth Wells and Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least one person was arrested, and at least two others are on the run after allegedly stealing multiple cars from General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 10 after two Chevrolet Camaros and a Cadillac were stolen from one of the parking lots.

Lansing Police confirmed at least three suspects are all males, and at least two remain outstanding. One of the suspects, who was driving the stolen Cadillac, was arrested by Meridian Township police.

This is a breaking news story. News 10 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

