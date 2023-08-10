PACT Act deadline extended due to technical difficulties

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The deadline for veterans and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits has been extended.

The VA announced the extension from its original Aug. 9 deadline on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The decision for the extension was made out of an abundance of caution due to technical difficulties with the VA’s PACT Act website, the VA said. Due to extremely high demand, some people who submitted their intent to file for the benefits received an error message.

The VA said despite the error messages, all intents to file have been logged so anyone who received an error message can consider their intent to file complete. The VA also said it is working to contact those individuals to confirm directly with them their intent to file will be honored.

“Most importantly, no veteran or survivor will miss out on a single day of benefits due to this issue,” the VA said.

According to the VA, less than one tenth of one percent of attempts to submit an intent to file on Aug. 9 resulted in an error message. That percentage is down 18 percent on Aug. 8. The VA also said it has a high volume of calls to its call centers and it is trying to decrease abnormally long call center wait times.

“Throughout the past day, VA has sent out communications from all channels to reassure Veterans and survivors that they would not miss out on their earned benefits due to this issue,” the VA said. “We put an emergency banner on the VA website to tell Veterans and survivors that their intents to file will be honored. We changed the intent to file error message to confirm that, despite the error message, the intent to file has been saved.”

Veterans and survivors who apply, or submit their intent to file, will need to do so by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14

Those who apply or submit intent to file, will be eligible to have benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022 which was the day President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law. The law covers any veteran who served in Vietnam through the post-9/11 era who was exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and any toxic substances.

To view the PACT Act website, click here.

To submit an intent to file, click here.

To speak directly with the VA, call 1-800-698-2411.

