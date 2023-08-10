Popular summer meteor shower reaches peak intensity this weekend.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Every year during the summer months of July and August, the Perseid meteor shower puts on a show of shooting stars. This weekend, August 11 & 12, 2023 will be the peak intensity of the shower. People can expect to see roughly 100 meteors per hour during the peak.

A few factors go into viewing besides the weather, and that is the moon phase. With the August sturgeon full moon back at the beginning of the month, the moon’s illumination is under 30 percent. Some may remember back in 2022 the Perseid shower peaked during a full moon hindering viewing due to the brightness of the moon. With the moon nearing a new moon on August 16, illumination will not be much of an issue this time around.

Perseid meteor shower peaks August 11 & 12, 2023 with the weather aiding viewing in mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Another factor that is critical to watching the shotting stars is cloud cover. With mostly cloudy skies, it is nearly impossible to catch a look even during the shower’s peak. Cloud cover for the next few nights varies. Thursday night starts out mostly clear which is great for those staying up late to catch a glimpse nearing the shower’s peak. A few clouds do move in before dawn Friday morning. Rain chances are on the rise Friday, meaning additional cloud cover. Friday night viewing will be poor due to the showers and thunderstorms expected to last overnight and into Saturday morning. If you hear thunder Friday evening, stay indoors and do not try to view the meteor shower. The timing of the peak Saturday evening aligns well with the forecast of mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. The best viewing nights due to weather will be Thursday and Saturday nights.

Thursday night will be mostly clear to start before partly cloudy skies fill in before daybreak for viewers trying to catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower. (WNEM)

Typically taking in this summer tradition means comfortable nights sitting outside, but for those who are going to try and catch a glimpse tonight, be prepared with a sweatshirt. Temperatures tonight start in the 60s, but before dawn the overnight low is expected to fall in the mid 50s giving a more autumn feel. Temperatures for Saturday evening will be just a touch warmer with the night starting in the 60s and falling into the upper 50s before sunrise.

Thursday evening temperature outlook looks cool with below average temperatures. More of an autumn feeling. (WNEM)

The easiest way to watch the meteor shower is to simply look up. As the stars shoot across the skies, it is best to look in the northeast direction. Set yourself up in a dark area as you will want to avoid light pollution from city lights or mercury lights on buildings. Due to the adjustment from minimal light, give your eyes about a half hour to adjust to the darkness to improve viewing conditions. If you plan to be out for while, pack a chair, sweatshirt, blanket, and bug spray. Also a red light flashlight can be helpful to provide you light to setup, and assist your eyes in adjusting to the darkness.

