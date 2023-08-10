State ordered to release documents in Whitmer kidnap plot case

A judge has ordered state prosecutors to release certain documents used as evidence against several men charged with aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
(WNEM)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered state prosecutors to release certain documents used as evidence against several men charged with aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Eric VanDussen, a videographer and freelance journalist, filed a lawsuit after the attorney general's office rejected his public records request. He is working on a documentary about political extremism.

The state claimed the records would interfere with law enforcement proceedings and possibly spoil an upcoming trial.

But Court of Claims Judge James Redford noted that the exhibits were already introduced in “open court, in a public hearing, in a public trial, in a public courthouse.”

The records can't be shielded under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act, Redford said.

Three men face trial soon in Antrim County, but the records sought by VanDussen already have been used in other court proceedings, the judge said.

There was no immediate comment from the attorney general’s office.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest GHOST arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments
M-13 crash
Afternoon crash caused traffic back up on M-13

Latest News

FILE - Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez performs at the Beacon Theatre on April 7, 2013, in...
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugarman’ documentary, dies at 81
Generic police lights
Man suspected in 2 weekend killings dies in police shooting
FILE - This July 2022 photo shows a lab in Lansing, Mich., where the state health department...
Judge’s decision could force change in Michigan’s handling of newborn blood samples
Former Michigan GOP attorney general candidate and other Trump ally charged in election machine tampering