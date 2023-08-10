State to take over 21 oil wells, awarded $2.8M settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The state of Michigan is set to take over 21 nonproducing oil wells and was awarded $2.8 million in a settlement with Fisher McCall Oil & Gas.

The money includes civil fines, past and future site remediation costs, and costs of properly plugging the wells in Ottawa and Ingham counties, the state said.

“Fisher McCall failed to properly plug the 21 wells and clean up the well sites as required by law for any well that has failed to produce oil over 12 months,” the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said, adding this led to oil releases at two well sites.

Attorney General Dana Nessel sued Fished McCall in 2022 for its failure to secure the wells. Following mediation, both parties agreed to the settlement.

“This settlement takes these oil wells under state control for proper and responsible remediation and protects the health and safety of Michigan’s residents and natural resources,” Nessel said. “Through this settlement the state of Michigan is able to clean up and secure these sites while keeping the financial burden on the corporation that failed to properly maintain them. My department will continue to safeguard Michigan’s residents, communities, and natural resources from the threat of environmental contamination.”

