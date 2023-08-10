Tempers flare as Mays returns to Flint council following judge’s decision

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Councilman Eric Mays was back in his seat for a Flint City Council finance committee meeting Wednesday after a judge prevented the city council from enforcing a 30-day suspension over his conduct during a previous meeting.

“Y’all can vote in a group, in a clique ‘til the cows come home. We’ll just go back to court,” Mays said.

The meeting got off to a rocky start as the council fought over alleged rules violations by Mays and points of order by Councilwoman Ladel Lewis that Mays referred to as “frivolous.”

RELATED: Councilman Eric Mays allowed to rejoin city council meetings despite suspension

There were several items on the agenda, such as pandemic aid for home repairs and speed bumps to slow down drivers.

After adopting the consent agenda, Mays talked about resolution 230211. Approval of the resolution would authorize a purchase order to Ritz Safety Supplies for additional speed humps and associated hardware for the 2024 fiscal year, according to Wednesday’s agenda. It goes on to read that the price would not exceed $125,430. Mays said that amount is not enough to get the job done.

“You can’t do it with $125,000,” Mays said. “I’m not fixin’ to vote to approve $125,000, and then they’re in Neeley’s ward on Begole and Eldorado Drive.”

Mays invoked the names of Mayor Sheldon Neeley and councilmembers Eva Worthing and Ladel Lewis, leading Worthing to call him out for violating a rule against doing that. Worthing cited Robert’s Rules of Order.

“This has been going on for the six years I’ve been on council,” Worthing said. “Just because it’s not addressed does not mean that it should be allowed to continue to happen.”

“I’m gonna mention names, I’m gonna mention the council person in that ward. I’m gonna mention who is getting favors,” Mays said.

The meeting continued to take a turn south when Councilwoman Tonya Burns took issue with Worthing’s take on the rules, which led to another argument.

“Warn her please [to Chairwoman Judy Priestley]. I guess you won’t. This is a very racist thing now at this point,” Burns said.

Council took a recess before reconvening later in the evening.

One of the items that got dropped from Wednesday night’s agenda was a resolution to use $5 million in pandemic aid to assist homeowners.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.