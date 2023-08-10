‘Things are going good’: Standish-Sterling football season preps

STANDISH, Mich. (WNEM) - Standish-Sterling is raring to go for the 2023 football season.

They’re hoping for another stellar season just like last year.

The Panthers won the Tri-Valley West One Division last season, going undefeated in conference play before coming up just short of a district title with a two point loss to Millington.

The last two seasons, Standish-Sterling has been playing some of its best football in quite some time. They’ve tallied 18 wins, which is more than the previous five seasons combined before that.

The Panthers feel the momentum as they gear up for their week one matchup against Boyne City and the community has their back.

“Well as it gets closer I know the community is reaching out. On Facebook I got so many posts when we said that we started, you know? Yesterday I got so many posts that said, ‘Go Panthers,’ ‘Panthers Nation.’ You know, when things are going good, and things have been going good for this school district and this community, we just got to continue to keep that rolling this year and work real hard to keep that winning tradition alive,” Malcom said.

