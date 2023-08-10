Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning Mid-Michigan and happy Thursday to you! One day closer to the weekend. Here’s a look at five things you need to know before you get your day started.

1. Commotion once again at a Flint City Council meeting Wednesday night. Several councilmembers argued over rules violations. Councilman Eric Mays returned to his seat after a judge ruled council couldn’t enforce his 30-day suspension. In the end, a resolution to use $5 million in pandemic aid for home repairs was dropped from the agenda.

2. The Four Lakes Task Force is holding an informational meeting to give updates on the lakes and dams progress in Midland and Gladwin counties. The meeting will focus on costs and finances. Join online at 3 p.m. and register here.

3. An agriculture roundtable Wednesday to look at how rising temperatures are impacting farmers and their crops. Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin shared Michigan is the most agriculturally diverse state in the country. Michigan State University said climate change is more likely to bring extreme droughts in a short period of time.

4. Happy 810 Day to the City of Flint! Celebrations are planned today to celebrate the city’s culture, values and people. It’s centered around Buckham Alley. It includes a Taste of 810, a fashion show, a free concert, discounts at Flint Institute of Art’s gift shop, and more!

5. This weekend, SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw is hosting an empowerment safety series for women. It includes a self-defense class for girls and women 12-years-old and older. It’s Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.

