Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning Mid-Michigan and happy Thursday to you! One day closer to the weekend. Here’s a look at five things you need to know before you get your day started.

1. Commotion once again at a Flint City Council meeting Wednesday night. Several councilmembers argued over rules violations. Councilman Eric Mays returned to his seat after a judge ruled council couldn’t enforce his 30-day suspension. In the end, a resolution to use $5 million in pandemic aid for home repairs was dropped from the agenda.

2. The Four Lakes Task Force is holding an informational meeting to give updates on the lakes and dams progress in Midland and Gladwin counties. The meeting will focus on costs and finances. Join online at 3 p.m. and register here.

3. An agriculture roundtable Wednesday to look at how rising temperatures are impacting farmers and their crops. Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin shared Michigan is the most agriculturally diverse state in the country. Michigan State University said climate change is more likely to bring extreme droughts in a short period of time.

4. Happy 810 Day to the City of Flint! Celebrations are planned today to celebrate the city’s culture, values and people. It’s centered around Buckham Alley. It includes a Taste of 810, a fashion show, a free concert, discounts at Flint Institute of Art’s gift shop, and more!

5. This weekend, SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw is hosting an empowerment safety series for women. It includes a self-defense class for girls and women 12-years-old and older. It’s Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.

Catch TV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at Nine at 9 a.m. every weekday!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest GHOST arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Wixom Lake restoration continues with lakebed tree cutting
Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a mobile home park in Hampton Township in Bay...
Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say

Latest News

Tensions were high amongst Flint City Council members again.
More disagreements amongst Flint City Council members
Celebrate the culture and life of The Vehicle City.
Celebrate Flint’s area code with “810 Day” festivities
Celebrate the culture and life of The Vehicle City.
Happy 810 Day, Flint!
Flint City Bucks