USA Today nominates Tahquamenon Falls for ‘Best Fall Foliage’

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR. An aerial view of the Tahquamenon River and the surrounding fall...
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR. An aerial view of the Tahquamenon River and the surrounding fall forest, a popular tourist destination in the eastern end of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.(WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
PARADISE, Mich. (WLUC) - A national newspaper is recognizing Tahquamenon Falls State Park.

Tahquamenon Falls is currently ranked second out of 20 destinations in the nation for fall foliage. An expert panel from USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice nominated locations ranging from Missouri to Alaska. Voters pick which destination best displays a full array of fall colors.

Users vote on which destination they think best portrays the best display of fall colors.

Kevin Dennis, Tahquamenon Falls State Park manager, said they work hard to keep up with the park’s natural resources.

“We take a lot of pride in keeping a clean safe park and making our natural resources as attractable as they can,” said Dennis. “We’re already fairly busy during color time, so I imagine that will add a bit of impact there. I think all in all it’s a win-win for everybody.”

People can vote once a day until noon ET on Monday, Sept. 4. The winning destination will be announced on Friday, Sept. 15.

