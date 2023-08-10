Whitmer discusses MiLEAP, UAW talks, and more

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Midland on Thursday where she sat down with TV5 to discuss a wide range of topics.

“Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity. I know change is hard for some people, but we don’t have time to waste,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer defended her executive order that created MiLEAP in July.

The president of the State Board of Education wants the state attorney general to provide constitutional clarity on MiLEAP, raising concerns that there are potentially two departments with overlapping authority over all public education.

“I talked with the attorney general before I even created the department, and I know that we’re on solid legal ground,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer gave her thoughts on contract negotiations between the UAW and the Big Three automakers with a potential September strike looming.

“I’m keeping close tabs on it, open conversations both with the UAW and the Big Three. As time continues to pass, and they’re negotiating, it’s my hope that they can come up with a resolution that supports workers and make sure that the Big Three can keep thriving and investing in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

It’s no secret the 2024 presidential election is inching closer. Whitmer said she is expecting a close contest.

“We are the most diverse swing state in the country. That’s why we wanted to move our primary up because our voice matters and needs to be heard. And I think everyone should assume that all races for the presidency are going to be close here in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

While politics in Michigan can be divisive, support for the Detroit Lions is not. Optimism around the team is high and Whitmer is excited to see how the Lions do this season.

“I gave my State of the State earlier this year. I wore my Lions hat when I did it. They got grit. They got heart. And they’re really building something that I think can make us all proud. And maybe that’s something that can unify us going into this fall is rooting for the Lions,” Whitmer said.

