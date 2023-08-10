Whitmer, McDonald Rivet talk progress, future of child care

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and State Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet paid a visit to Midland with the focus on child care.

The next state budget will have a historic investment for child care.

Whitmer and McDonald Rivet said while they’re pleased with the progress they’ve made, the job isn’t finished.

“There’s no question that we need to build out affordable, accessible, and high quality child care options for families,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer and McDonald-Rivet paid a visit to Midland on Thursday, Aug. 10. They came to the Longview Early Childhood Center for a tour and to hold a roundtable discussion with staff and community partners.

“Whether it’s funding, or staffing, or partnerships in the community, they put the kids at the center,” McDonald Rivet said. “And you can feel that when you walk in the building.”

John Searles, Superintendent of the Midland County Educational Service Agency (ESA), was glad McDonald Rivet and Whitmer were there.

“It was a real honor for the Governor to choose Midland, and especially the ESA, to showcase what we’re doing,” Searles said.

Whitmer signed the next state budget last month, which includes a record $1.4 billion in child care funding. It’s all an effort to strengthen existing programs and open more child care facilities across Michigan.

“It is a complete barrier for a lot of people to even re-entering the workforce, because they don’t have a great place for their children while they are at work,” Whitmer said. “And so, it impacts everything from the employer who’s looking for talent, to the family that is trying to do the best they can for their children and put food on the table at the same time.”

McDonald Rivet is quick to point out the job isn’t done.

“The Governor is being an incredible champion for pre-school for all, the next step is child care for all,” she said.

This is something of which Whitmer said she’s well aware.

“Engaging with these teachers who we need to do more to support engaging with the children, who have this great opportunity here, we want to make that available for all kids and all families,” Whitmer said.

State child care funding in the next budget includes $1,000 bonuses to 38,000 child care professionals, along with an increase in child care subsidy rates.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.