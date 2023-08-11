Crops rotting: Too much rain harming soybean growth

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The recent rain has put some farmers in a tough spot, and that’s just one of many hardships they’re experiencing this year.

The start of the summer was too dry, but the recent rounds of rain have proven to be too much, especially for soy beans.

One local farmer said some of his bean crop is starting to rot.

“This year’s been a whirl wind of a growing season,” Cody Ferry, farm manager for Szikszay Farms and Beck’s Hybrids Dealer.

This is Ferry’s 12th season farming, he has seen his fair share of good and bad years but he says this year has been a little odd.

“At first it was too dry and now it’s turned really wet on us, but at the end of the day we always worry about too much water. But those, sometimes, end up being our best yielding years. But this year, especially with soybeans, I don’t see where we’re going to have soybeans yield,” Ferry said.

He said the rainfall mid-Michigan received last night, and much of this summer, is beginning to cause his soybeans to rot.

“When you saturate the roots on soybeans, they don’t function the way they should to produce the pods,” Ferry explained. “We always say the end of July through August is what makes our bean crop and we’re stressing them with this weather event of being wet.”

Along with the wet conditions, they’re also battling the potential for plant disease.

“Early flowering on soybeans if it’s wet, we get what is called white mold and that can negatively impact your soybean crop too if it’s heavily infected with white mold. So with all this moisture, disease pressures on corn and soybeans rises,” he explained.

That’s not all. He said marketing has been really tough this year.

“It’s just been a challenging year. If farming was easy then everybody would do it, and I like to say that’s what keeps us young,” Ferry said.

With more rain in the forecast, he said he is fearful his soybeans won’t make it.

Ferry also said the grain market has been fluctuating this year which impacts how much of a profit farmers can make.

