Flint City Council to begin process for a council parliamentarian

The Flint City Council voted to appoint a parliamentarian.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Council members moved towards a possible solution to their council meetings that typically involve personal disputes and long meeting hours.

Several meetings have been impacted because of long meetings or arguments amongst council members.

A vote to bring in a parliamentarian to council meetings was approved Thursday, Aug. 10. A parliamentarian is someone who understands council rules and can keep council members in order.

“If we can stop all the bickering back and forth and the pettiness, then maybe something can be done,” said Robert Williams, a Flint resident.

Most times, council meetings get bogged down with points of order or personal disputes. It happened at a council meeting this week.

“She doesn’t have the floor, I have the floor,” Councilwoman Tonya Burns said during that matter.

“I thought this was a democracy. Say your name, say your name,” Councilman Eric Mays said, who has been censured and escorted out of a meeting in the past.

Mays had another outburst during a Flint City Council meeting in April 2023.

“You ain’t no person on decorum. I’m talking to these people,” Mays said during that meeting. “Who do you think you talking to?”

Residents said the move to bring in a parliamentarian is long overdue.

“Look at all the fighting going on. They can’t push anything through because there’s just no unity in the city,” Williams said. “Something needs to change. The people need to change.”

Another Flint resident told TV5 that disputes are part of the decision-making process.

“I think that the local folk think that it’s easy to say, ‘let’s do this. Let’s not do this,’ when in city council there’s so much,” Matthew Winford said. “I don’t want to say bureaucratical business and red tape, but the reality is they have to have checks and balances to go through it. Do I want to see them move a little more in an expedited fashion? Absolutely, but they’re doing alright.”

The council passed the initiative to begin the process to appoint a parliamentarian. It passed with seven ‘yes’ votes, one ‘no’ vote, and one abstention.

Road closures start Friday for Midland Gus Macker
The Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament returns to Norwich for the 26th year.
EGLE responds to civil rights complaint resolution over Ajax Asphalt Plant
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
Popular summer meteor shower reaches peak intensity this weekend.
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
Flint's largest union gets contractual increase
Flint’s largest union gets contractual increase

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest GHOST arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Sheriff announces latest GHOST arrests, statistics
Multiple cars stolen from GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.
Tempers flare as Mays returns to Flint council following judge's decision
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Garcia has worked for DIFS for more than 14 years and has served as Deputy General Counsel in...
State warning consumers of third-party billing fees, delayed payments

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Aug. 11
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
Catch this weekend's meteor shower in Port Austin
It’s been decades, but now one of the area’s most well-known three-on-three basketball...
Road closures start Friday for Midland Gus Macker
