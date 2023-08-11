Flint City Council to begin process for a council parliamentarian

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Council members moved towards a possible solution to their council meetings that typically involve personal disputes and long meeting hours.

Several meetings have been impacted because of long meetings or arguments amongst council members.

A vote to bring in a parliamentarian to council meetings was approved Thursday, Aug. 10. A parliamentarian is someone who understands council rules and can keep council members in order.

“If we can stop all the bickering back and forth and the pettiness, then maybe something can be done,” said Robert Williams, a Flint resident.

Most times, council meetings get bogged down with points of order or personal disputes. It happened at a council meeting this week.

“She doesn’t have the floor, I have the floor,” Councilwoman Tonya Burns said during that matter.

“I thought this was a democracy. Say your name, say your name,” Councilman Eric Mays said, who has been censured and escorted out of a meeting in the past.

Mays had another outburst during a Flint City Council meeting in April 2023.

“You ain’t no person on decorum. I’m talking to these people,” Mays said during that meeting. “Who do you think you talking to?”

Residents said the move to bring in a parliamentarian is long overdue.

“Look at all the fighting going on. They can’t push anything through because there’s just no unity in the city,” Williams said. “Something needs to change. The people need to change.”

Another Flint resident told TV5 that disputes are part of the decision-making process.

“I think that the local folk think that it’s easy to say, ‘let’s do this. Let’s not do this,’ when in city council there’s so much,” Matthew Winford said. “I don’t want to say bureaucratical business and red tape, but the reality is they have to have checks and balances to go through it. Do I want to see them move a little more in an expedited fashion? Absolutely, but they’re doing alright.”

The council passed the initiative to begin the process to appoint a parliamentarian. It passed with seven ‘yes’ votes, one ‘no’ vote, and one abstention.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.