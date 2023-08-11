Friday, Aug. 11, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - We thought we’d never see Friday come but it is finally here! Happy Friday and happy weekend. Before you head out for work or to drop the kids off at school or daycare, here are five things you need to know.

1. Flint City Council voted to begin the process of appointing a parliamentarian. The role is expected to sort through agenda topics and keep council in order. This comes after several council meetings have been affected by personal disputes. The vote passed with seven ‘yes’, one ‘no,’ and one abstention. Check out TV5′s coverage here.

2. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced an agreement with Local 1600 city workers. Mayor Neeley said the workers will get a $2 raise and another raise in July 2023. It is the largest increase for union members in more than 30 years, according to the Mayor. The City of Flint now has contracts with all six of its collection bargaining units.

3. Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament returns to Midland this weekend! There are road closures to consider. The following roads are closed starting Friday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. through Sunday, Aug. 13:

Main St. from Rodd to Townsend,

Main St. from Townsend to State,

Larkin St. from McDonald to Townsend,

State St. from Main to Ellsworth,

4. The Saginaw African Cultural Festival is set to kick-off! It is an annual celebration to showcase African culture and highlight the diversity, traditions and values of the African continent. It’s at the former Morley School grounds on Lapeer Ave. Go to their website for more information.

5. The Perseid meteor shower will hit its peak this weekend, so expect a heavenly sight in the sky. The crescent moon will be illuminated slightly. Find a place with little to no lights for the best view. Delta College Planetarium is hosting an observation Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. at Port Crescent State Park in Port Austin.

