Goodrich celebrates full padded practice with Christmas at midnight

By Mark Pearson and Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GOODRICH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Goodrich Martians football team celebrates the fifth day of practice with a cool tradition.

The team celebrates the practice by making it a Christmas practice, where they open up their pads under the Friday night lights, according to Head Coach Tom Alward.

The tradition started in 2012 and happens on the fifth day of practice where the team uses full pads.

Head Coach Tom Alward said that this tradition has grown over the years.

“It’s been a great tradition and has grown bigger and bigger each year,” Alward said. “The players, coaches, students, and community get behind it every year and look forward to watching a full padded practice under the lights.”

Alward said everyone looks forward to watching a full padded practice under the lights.

This year, even Santa and Mrs. Clause were in attendance.

Goodrich Christmas practice
Goodrich Christmas practice(WNEM)

The tradition also has the players practice in their pajama pants.

