Pain at the pump: Gas prices on the rise

By Trae Harris and Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gas prices continue to rise and Michigan has now hit its highest peak of the year.

Monday saw gas prices rise nine cents from last week and and they’ve risen almost 30 cents in just a month.

GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum, Patrick De Haan, explained why he believes the rise is happening.

“We could see more upward pressure in the weeks ahead before more relief before, I should say, relief may arrive in late September through October, and into Thanksgiving,” said De Haan. “Hopefully that relief will arrive, but the biggest question is: will Saudi Arabia, will Russia, continue to maintain those production cuts? That, that certainly could derail some of the savings.”

As hurricane season approaches, De Haan said it could effect gas prices depending on the damage the season causes.

In the area, Flint is seeing some of the cheapest gas prices across the state, with prices being closer to the $3.76 to $3.80 mark.

TV5 will be monitoring gas prices as the year moves forward.

