Phone outages impacting parts of Arenac Co.

There is a report of phone outages in Arenac County.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) - There is a report of phone outages in Arenac County.

The Alger Area Firefighters Facebook page said 911 service in Moffatt Township and the Alger area are out, along with Verizon cell phone service and some 836 exchange.

The Arenac County Sheriff and people the Moffatt Township Fire Hall on M-76 are there to take any emergency calls. The 911 Director, Yvonne King, said they will be there from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call the fire hall at 989-836-2908 for any emergencies.

