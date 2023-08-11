Road closures start Friday for Midland Gus Macker

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Gus Macker basketball returns to Midland on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, and a few roads will be closed to traffic in preparation for the major event.

Courts are laid out throughout downtown on Main and Larkin Street. The following roads will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. through Sunday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.:

• Main Street from Rodd to Townsend,

• Main Street from Townsend to State,

• Larkin Street from McDonald to Townsend,

• State Street from Main to Ellsworth,

The intersection of Main and Townsend will remain open. The intersection of Main and Cronkright will be open for use by Riverside Place residents only to access the front parking lot on Main Street, according to the city.

There is no parking allowed on Main Street from Rodd to State and on State from Main to Ellsworth.

There will be a three-point contest and the slam dunk contest. Proceeds from the Midland Gus Macker will benefit two local organizations, The Legacy Center for Community Success and Northwood Men’s Basketball.

Get your tickets here: https://fevogm.com/group/MidlandMacker.

