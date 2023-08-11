Showers & storms Friday afternoon, then a nice weekend!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday is getting off to a very nice start with clearer skies but we do expect this to change into the afternoon. This is where there’s a chance for showers and storms later today. After this though, we’re off to a beautiful weekend with comfortable weather and dry conditions!

Early next week there is still a chance for rain that we’re keeping an eye on. Once today’s rain passes through, we expect to get more clarity on how the rain will unfold on Monday. Take a look at the rain chance in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Today

The low that brings the rain and thunderstorms today is still to our west early this morning. The low itself is in Wisconsin. We’ll start to see increasing cloud coverage late this morning and will be dry through noon, but then around 2 to 3 PM is when we see the first showers and storms starting. Alma, Mt. Pleasant, and Clare will be the first to see this activity.

Storms will get started around 2 to 3 PM in our western counties. (WNEM)

Once the storms get going, they’ll be able to continue to move to the east being closer to the Tri-Cities around 5 PM. This is where these storms could possibly start to bring severe weather. You’ll want to keep an eye on the sky and keep tabs the radar in the TV5 First Alert Weather App as these storms roll in.

Around 5 PM storms will be closer to the Tri-Cities. (WNEM)

From around 6 to 8 PM we’ll see these storms moving into Flint, Lapeer, and the majority of the Thumb. Once we get behind these storms, we’re back to just scattered rain the rest of the evening.

Around 7 PM the storms will be into the Thumb and in Flint. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting nearly all of our viewing area with a Marginal (isolated) Risk for severe weather. It’s certainly a possibility we see a few severe storms but we aren’t expecting a widespread, prolonged “outbreak” of severe weather. Although strong winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado are all possible, we have the greatest likelihood of seeing the strong winds and large hail today. The main timeframe to watch for any potential severe conditions is from 2 PM to 9 PM.

Friday will see an isolated risk for severe weather. (WNEM)

Highs today will make their way to around 79 or 80 degrees before the rain gets started. This will be helped by the clearer skies through the morning and a south southeast wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Friday will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any rain leftover will be more scattered and on-and-off through the overnight hours, but will completely wrap up just after sunrise (6:37 AM) on Saturday. When all of the rain is wrapped up, we expect a highly scattered 0.25″ to 0.5″, though a locally higher 1″ accumulation is possible directly under any thunderstorms.

Totals into Saturday morning will be a highly scattered 0.25" to 0.5" with locally higher totals near 1" under storms. (WNEM)

Lows tonight land around 64 degrees with a south wind veering to the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Weekend Outlook

Through the day on Saturday we’ll only see cloud coverage decreasing, it’ll overall be a mostly sunny day with pleasant temperatures! Highs make their way to around 80 on Saturday. The only noteworthy part of tomorrow’s forecast is a west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, so it will be breezy at times. Lows Saturday night fall to 57 degrees.

Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday with a high of 78 degrees due to increasing cloud cover. The day will still be dry, it will essentially just be the reverse of Saturday. Sunday’s wind will be lighter with a speed of 5 to 10 mph from the north northwest. If you have any preps to do for Back to the Bricks next week or are going to attend a car show, it’ll be a great weekend for it!

The weekend is in pretty nice shape! (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.