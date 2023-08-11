Storms pass through this evening, overall pleasant weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had showers and storms a few times this week, but unfortunately the timing of our best chance this week is less than ideal.

As Friday night plans get underway, showers and storms are passing through portions of Mid-Michigan, and although it’s a low chance, our severe weather chances aren’t zero. Once these showers and storms move out, the weekend looks pretty pleasant overall!

This Evening & Overnight

It won’t be raining the entire time this evening, so you may be able to take it one step at a time and take breaks instead of cancelling. To keep tabs on the storms, be sure to check out our Interactive Radar or download the TV5 Weather app!

Scattered storms are expected in a few areas overnight. (WNEM)

After the initial waves this evening, there is a good liklihood that we go through a lull, but a cold front to our west will keep the chance for scattered showers and storms in the forecast overnight. These storms should also stay mostly below severe limits, but there is at least a small concern for some hail if a storm can get going.

Lows tonight are expected to be in the 60s. (WNEM)

Outside of any rain, expect skies to be mostly cloudy overnight with a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour. This should keep widespread fog at bay, though patchy fog is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

Saturday

Showers and storms may linger on an isolated basis tomorrow morning, but shouldn’t be a widespread thing. Skies should clear out as the morning goes on, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected the rest of the day once that occurs.

Any additional shower chances should remain fairly small Saturday, with some limited instability lingering off to the east in the Thumb. But even then, nothing widespread is expected.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. (WNEM)

Highs will land mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday, though some cooler readings are expected in some of our northerly zones. It will be breezy on Saturday, with a west northwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 25 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected through Saturday evening for all, with lows eventually settling in the 50s.

Sunday

Currently, we expect Sunday to be dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will shift to more of a northerly direction, more northwesterly inland, and more northeasterly near the lakeshore. Those winds should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Sunday will be cooler to end the weekend. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday, with mostly 70s for the afternoon.

Dry weather is expected Sunday evening and Sunday night, but our next system will be quick to move back in on Monday. More updates on that through the weekend as we get closer!

