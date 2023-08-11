Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container

By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A woman in suburban Detroit said she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach purchased from a grocery store.

Amber Worrick of Southfield said she bought the sealed Earthbound Farm spinach package earlier this week from a Meijer store, WJBK-TV reported. When she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and screamed, Worrick said.

“It was alive and moving,” Worrick said. “Just thank God I didn't eat the frog.”

Worrick said she immediately returned the package and the frog to the store. Workers there released the frog and gave her a refund, she said.

The TV station’s video showed the frog in a sealed container.

Jennifer Holton, a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development, told the Detroit Free Press that the store shouldn't have released the frog because authorities now don't know whether it's native to the state.

She said the department referred the incident to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Meijer officials said the frog was relocated to a new home outdoors.

Officials at California-based Taylor Farms, which owns Earthbound Farm, apologized in a statement and promised to continue to provide “the freshest, finest quality veggies for consumers.”

