Three people facing charges following fights at GOP committee meetings

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - Three people are facing charges following two separate fights at Michigan Republican committee meetings in Clare.

The first incident happened in April at the Doherty Hotel. Two women are facing charges for that incident. They will be charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly jostling when they are arraigned in the 80th District Court.

Both charges are misdemeanors and punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

The women are required to schedule their arraignment with the court, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said.

The second incident happened during another meeting in July at the same hotel.

RELATED: Fight at GOP committee meeting under investigation

According to a Clare City Police report, Mark DeYoung, chair of the Clare County Republican Party, was in the meeting when he said he heard someone at the door. He went to the door and someone gave him the middle finger through the window and shouted at him.

According to the report, DeYoung opened the door and said he was kicked by James Chapman, a Wayne County Republican. DeYoung also told police he was tackled, causing him to suffer minor injuries and break his dentures.

Chapman told police DeYoung attacked him, according to the police report.

Chapman is facing assault and battery and disturbing the peace charges.

He was also ordered to schedule his arraignment.

