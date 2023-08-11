Ubly Bearcats prepare for 2023 football season

The Ubly football team has racked up 44 wins over the last four seasons and they’re hungry for more.
By Mark Pearson and Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Ubly football team has racked up 44 wins over the last four seasons and they're hungry for more.

The Bearcats have reached the Division Eight semifinals each of the last four years, including two trips to the finals, but have come up just short in each appearance.

The 2023 Ubly team is hoping to change that. This season, they have six starters returning on each side of the ball.

The Bearcats are also playing for their head coach Eric Sweeney, who plans to step down after this season.

“The main thing is our younger kids. We’ve had an extra 13 weeks practice, our seniors have 13 more weeks of practice than a team that just played through the regular season,” Sweeney said. “I think that’s what helps us out so much, those kids have all that extra practice and experience.”

This year, the team wants to use their past experiences to get them over the hump.

“We were right there and we let it slip from us. It’s definitely going to be some motivation, but at the same time, we just have to take it one week at a time. We can’t look over any opponent, and just take it one game at a time,” said senior, quarterback/safety Evan Peruski.

