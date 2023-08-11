‘Unfortunate misunderstanding’: Lansing Police responds to viral TikTok

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department addressed a viral video circulating on TikTok where police are seen detaining a young man.

“We are aware of a video circulating social media,” wrote Lansing Police on Facebook. “We want to provide some background information on this unfortunate misunderstanding.”

Lansing Police said they were searching for suspects involved in a string of Kia thefts, especially one reported near the 3600 block of W Jolly Road. Witnesses described one suspect as wearing neon shorts and a white shirt.

An officer saw someone matching the description and attempted to contact them, but the person fled and ran to a nearby apartment complex. Another officer was in the area and saw a young man, pictured in the viral video, wearing a very similar outfit and made contact with him. Lansing Police said the initial officer responded and clarified the young man was not the suspect who fled earlier. The young man was then released, and the officer continued to search the area.

Lansing Police provided photos side by side of the suspect and the young man seen in the viral video on TikTok.

Community relations is a top priority for us as a department, from top-down. Our hope is we can put this unfortunate case of “wrong place, wrong time” behind us and continue to represent the community that we serve.

