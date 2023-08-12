African Cultural Festival inducts 2 new elders on day 1

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a historic start Friday for the 55th Saginaw African Cultural Festival.

The weekend-long festival, established in 1968, has the distinction of being the longest-running such festival in the U.S.

“We’ve been running continuously for 55 years and we’re well known as the only Black festival in America, African cultural festival that’s run continuously that long,” said festival president Ralph Martin.

Friday became a rainy night, but it did not stop the festivities from going on, including a step show.

The whole weekend is a celebration of African culture, music and food. There is entertainment each night, art to enjoy and community conversations mixed in with family-fun.

This year’s theme is important to the festival’s mission.

“Kuumba is our theme this year and kuumba is community coming together, doing things to make our community better than how we found it,” Martin said.

Today also marked the first time in more than 30 years that two new elders were installed, including Earnest Bradley and Gary Carson.

“They make sure that everything is going right and we keep the culture as it should continue to be and keep tradition going,” Martin said.

