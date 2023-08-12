City of Perry declares state of emergency after storm

PERRY, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Perry has posted on its Facebook page that it’s declaring a state of emergency.

In the post, it is asking residents to limit sewer usage due to power outages and the strain on its pumping stations.

It is asking people to stay off the streets as many downed power lines are creating dangerous conditions.

Emergency personnel are on scene and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

