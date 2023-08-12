Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after EF-1 tornado causes significant damage

The community is rallying together in the wake of the storm.
The Perry community is rallying together after a tornado swept through Friday
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in the City of Perry are picking up the pieces after Friday’s EF-1 tornado left behind significant damage. Downed trees and powerlines caused dangerous conditions in the immediate aftermath of the storm and buildings saw roof damage or in some cases were demolished entirely.

Despite the devastation, no injuries have been reported as of Saturday evening.

What is evident after this storm is that the Perry community is rallying together to get through this tough time. Numerous businesses were handing out free food and water to anyone who was impacted by the storm or workers who came into town to help. Kodet’s True Value Hardware was grilling burgers and hot dogs for anyone that needed something to eat and also was giving out water bottles. Some of the food was donated or paid for by other area businesses according to Owner Jeff Kodet.

Workers with Brent’s Pizza were driving around the City handing out pieces of pizza to those working hard to clean up the debris.

Meijer sent a semi-truck to the parking lot of City Hall that was filled with cases of water bottles. Residents or workers in the area can pick up water bottles if they need any.

Perry Mayor Sue Hammond was happy to see how the community rallied together.

“Devastation turned to hope, and now it’s pride,” Hammond said.

Perry’s Chief of Police echoed the sentiments.

“I’ve always felt that about Perry. We’re close knit, we’re tight, we’re small but there are so many benefits that come with that. It’s reassuring to see that in a time like this. Just the fact that we haven’t had any injuries reported at this point is nothing but a miracle and I’m grateful to see and experience that also,” Bawks explained.

Mayor Hammond tells News 10 that the City is encouraging residents to limit their use of sewer as the City’s sewer system is currently being run on generators. She believes that will change in a couple of days.

Caption

Despite the massive amounts of debris, many residents in Perry told News 10 they believe they were lucky that it wasn’t worse and no injuries have been reported.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos
Gaber football team huddle
Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team
A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Saginaw
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Much quieter weekend ahead, great viewing for the Perseid Meteor Shower peak.
Soybean plant
Crops rotting: Too much rain harming soybean growth

Latest News

The 55th Saginaw African Cultural Festival began Aug. 11. A step show performance took place on...
Community shows up for Saginaw African Cultural Festival
There was plenty to see and do on the last day of the Saginaw African Cultural Festival Sunday,...
Saginaw African Cultural Festival busy on last day
Pilots eject; jet crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show
Two pilots recovering after incident at Michigan airshow
Text FIRERELIEF to 51555
Ways to help Hawaii wildfire victims
Two members of a global sextortion ring are accused of targeting more than 100 victims and...
Two Nigerian men brought to Michigan to face sextortion charges