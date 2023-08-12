Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos

Preliminarily rated an EF-1, this tornado leaves behind damaged trees and buildings in Perry.
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry(WNEM)
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PERRY, Mich. (WNEM) - Community members of Perry, in Shiawasse County, pick up the pieces left behind by a destructive tornado that struck the town shortly before 8 o’clock Friday evening.

The tornado is currently has a preliminary rating of EF-1, with maximum winds of around 95 miles per hour from the National Weather Service in Detroit. A final rating and analysis will be completed by the end-of-day Sunday, the Weather Service says.

The tornado is estimated at this time to have tracked for roughly 3 miles through downtown Perry reaching up to 430 yards in width. Most of this damage consisted of tree damage, and structure damage due to fallen tree limbs or uprooted trees. Only minor structure damage caused directly by the tornado was observed.

Here are some damage photos from around the town of Perry.

Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Overturned truck-bed camper west of Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Damaged outbuilding west of Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Damaged City of Perry outbuilding near the Perry Park sledding hill (WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Destroyed City of Perry outbuilding near the Perry Park sledding hill (WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Metal roofing logged into tree line after being ripped from a nearby outbuilding near the Perry Park Sledding Hill(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Various debris, including insolation stuck in a fence due to strong tornadic winds(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Heavily damaged pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park in Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Veterans Memorial Park in Perry littered with debris. Several flag poles are tilted pretty far.(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Consumers Energy crews hard at work clearing tree limbs of wires in Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
A mail truck partially crushed by a toppled tree(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Mail boxes damaged in downtown Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Removing a large downed tree from a small shed in downtown Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
A snapped power pole in downtown Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Toppled trees fell on this house, causing the roof to nearly cave in(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Tree removal crews hard at work clearing roads of downed trees in downtown Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
This uprooted tree (already cut up) pulled up the sidewalk as it was pulled over by the tornado(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Collapsed chimney in downtown Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Siding was stripped from part of this house (WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
A branch stuck through a roof in Perry Michigan(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Partially destroyed camper in downtown Perry(WNEM)
Perry, Michigan Tornado Damage - Aug. 2023
Heavy tree damage laying on the roof of a house in downtown Perry.(WNEM)

