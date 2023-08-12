Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos

PERRY, Mich. (WNEM) - Community members of Perry, in Shiawasse County, pick up the pieces left behind by a destructive tornado that struck the town shortly before 8 o’clock Friday evening.

The tornado is currently has a preliminary rating of EF-1, with maximum winds of around 95 miles per hour from the National Weather Service in Detroit. A final rating and analysis will be completed by the end-of-day Sunday, the Weather Service says.

The tornado is estimated at this time to have tracked for roughly 3 miles through downtown Perry reaching up to 430 yards in width. Most of this damage consisted of tree damage, and structure damage due to fallen tree limbs or uprooted trees. Only minor structure damage caused directly by the tornado was observed.

Here are some damage photos from around the town of Perry.

Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry (WNEM)

Overturned truck-bed camper west of Perry (WNEM)

Damaged outbuilding west of Perry (WNEM)

Damaged City of Perry outbuilding near the Perry Park sledding hill (WNEM)

Destroyed City of Perry outbuilding near the Perry Park sledding hill (WNEM)

Metal roofing logged into tree line after being ripped from a nearby outbuilding near the Perry Park Sledding Hill (WNEM)

Various debris, including insolation stuck in a fence due to strong tornadic winds (WNEM)

Heavily damaged pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park in Perry (WNEM)

Veterans Memorial Park in Perry littered with debris. Several flag poles are tilted pretty far. (WNEM)

Consumers Energy crews hard at work clearing tree limbs of wires in Perry (WNEM)

A mail truck partially crushed by a toppled tree (WNEM)

Mail boxes damaged in downtown Perry (WNEM)

Removing a large downed tree from a small shed in downtown Perry (WNEM)

A snapped power pole in downtown Perry (WNEM)

Toppled trees fell on this house, causing the roof to nearly cave in (WNEM)

Tree removal crews hard at work clearing roads of downed trees in downtown Perry (WNEM)

This uprooted tree (already cut up) pulled up the sidewalk as it was pulled over by the tornado (WNEM)

Collapsed chimney in downtown Perry (WNEM)

Siding was stripped from part of this house (WNEM)

A branch stuck through a roof in Perry Michigan (WNEM)

Partially destroyed camper in downtown Perry (WNEM)

Heavy tree damage laying on the roof of a house in downtown Perry. (WNEM)

