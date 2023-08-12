Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos

Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PERRY, Mich. (WNEM) - Community members of Perry, in Shiawasse County, pick up the pieces left behind by a destructive tornado that struck the town shortly before 8 o’clock Friday evening.
The tornado is currently has a preliminary rating of EF-1, with maximum winds of around 95 miles per hour from the National Weather Service in Detroit. A final rating and analysis will be completed by the end-of-day Sunday, the Weather Service says.
The tornado is estimated at this time to have tracked for roughly 3 miles through downtown Perry reaching up to 430 yards in width. Most of this damage consisted of tree damage, and structure damage due to fallen tree limbs or uprooted trees. Only minor structure damage caused directly by the tornado was observed.
Here are some damage photos from around the town of Perry.