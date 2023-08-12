Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are facing criticism for handcuffing a 12-year-old who was taking the trash out to a dumpster outside his residence.
Video of the incident went viral on TikTok, which resulted in the Lansing Police Department addressing the incident.
“We are aware of a video circulating social media,” wrote Lansing Police on Facebook. “We want to provide some background information on this unfortunate misunderstanding.”
Lansing Police said they were searching for suspects involved in a string of Kia thefts and witnesses reportedly described one suspect as wearing neon shorts and a white shirt.
Police said an officer saw someone matching the description and attempted to contact them, but the person fled and ran to a nearby apartment complex. Another officer was in the area and saw the 12-year-old, who was wearing a similar outfit, and detained him for questioning.
“I was mad about it, because I was like, my son would never break any law,” said Michael Bernard, the child’s father. “So, I rushed out and asked the cop, ‘What’s the problem? Why do you have my son in handcuffs?’ Just like that.”
Bernard said he was doing dishes and told Tashawn to take out the trash. When it took too long for him to return, Bernard said he went outside to check on his son.
“I got concerned when I didn’t see him come back within that period of time,” Bernard said. “And I walk out to hear, look out, and to my surprise, the cops had him in handcuffs.”
Police said the 12-year-old fit the description of a man wanted for recent auto thefts in the area. Tashawn said the police officers pulled their guns on him.
“He was stunned because he don’t know what was transpiring,” Bernard said. “He’s like, ‘What have I done?’”
The incident left the family shaken and they’re now working with an Okemos law firm.
“After dumping the trash in the dumpster, he was approached by a police officer who had his gun unholstered and was holding it in front of him,” said attorney Ayanna Neal.
The family said they are considering possible legal action against the city.
Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee released the following statement regarding the incident:
Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement Friday afternoon:
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.