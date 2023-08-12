Much quieter weekend ahead, great viewing for the Perseid Meteor Shower peak.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy evening of severe storms and the likely Perry tornado, Saturday’s weather will be far more pleasant as we gradually dry out through the day giving way to some pretty nice weather in afternoon, evening, overnight and through much of Sunday. That being said, we do have a small chance for an isolated rain shower or two late this morning - early this afternoon before we fully dry out. A cold front is sweeping through today ushering in some more comfortable air and some clearing skies.

These clear skies will remain all night and through Sunday morning allowing for an excellent viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight! If you want a chance to see some meteors, just look to the northeast away from city lights after dark!

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, and eventually cool into the middle and upper 50s for most overnight tonight.

Sunday also looks pretty nice for us! After starting out with temperatures much cooler in the middle and upper 50s, temperatures make a slow climb into the middle and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. We will start out the day with clear, sunny skies before we gradually cloud over later in the day ahead of a storm system that will bring us another chance of heavy rain Monday-Tuesday.

