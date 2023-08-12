Tornado warning issued for parts of mid-Michigan

A warning has been issued for Perry, Morrice and Byron until 8:45 p.m. Friday
Tornado Warning
Tornado Warning(MGN)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNEM) - A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Shiawassee and Genesee counties.

A tornado warning is in effect for Perry, Morrice and Byron until 8:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Owosso, Fenton and Howell until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

