Tornado warning issued for parts of mid-Michigan

(WNEM) - A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Shiawassee and Genesee counties.

A tornado warning is in effect for Perry, Morrice and Byron until 8:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Owosso, Fenton and Howell until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.