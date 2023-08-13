Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team

The Dukes come in to 2023 with four straight playoff appearances
The Dukes come in to 2023 with four straight playoff appearances
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - The first official week of high school football practices have wrapped and Garber is preparing for season number 60.

The Dukes are coming off their fourth consecutive playoff appearance, but for the 3rd time in four years, they eliminated in the 1st round.

This year’s Garber team will relay on their young players. The Dukes lost 18 seniors last year and will only have four this season with three starters returning on offense and defense.

As the school celebrates their 60th year of football, head coach Jake Coquillard believes this team may be a fresh group, but they can step up with the seniors leading the way.

“We’re a very young team. We’re learning a lot, but they are a very coachable group and that’s half the battle,” said coach Coquillard. “We’re teaching every day, they’re learning more every day and every day we seem to get a little bit better and that’s all you can ask.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo captures likely tornado on I-69 just east of Perry.
Damage reported following tornado warning for parts of mid-Michigan
A state of emergency has been declared for the City of Perry after likely tornado.
City of Perry declares state of emergency after storm
Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and viewing Friday night is poor while Saturday night...
Popular summer meteor shower reaches peak intensity this weekend
Learn more about the 55th annual Saginaw African Cultural Festival.
African Cultural Festival inducts 2 new elders on day 1
Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos

Latest News

The Dukes come in to 2023 with four straight playoff appearances
Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team
Ubly Bearcats
Ubly Bearcats learning from the past in preparation for 2023
The Goodrich Martians football team celebrates the fifth day of practice with a cool tradition.
Goodrich celebrates full padded practice with Christmas at midnight
The Ubly football team has racked up 44 wins over the last four seasons and they’re hungry for...
Ubly Bearcats prepare for 2023 football season