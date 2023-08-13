Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - The first official week of high school football practices have wrapped and Garber is preparing for season number 60.

The Dukes are coming off their fourth consecutive playoff appearance, but for the 3rd time in four years, they eliminated in the 1st round.

This year’s Garber team will relay on their young players. The Dukes lost 18 seniors last year and will only have four this season with three starters returning on offense and defense.

As the school celebrates their 60th year of football, head coach Jake Coquillard believes this team may be a fresh group, but they can step up with the seniors leading the way.

“We’re a very young team. We’re learning a lot, but they are a very coachable group and that’s half the battle,” said coach Coquillard. “We’re teaching every day, they’re learning more every day and every day we seem to get a little bit better and that’s all you can ask.”

