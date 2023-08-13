Missing kayaker found dead in Grand River near Eaton Rapids Township

The man went missing from his group
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A missing kayaker was found dead after he went missing from his group in Grand River.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, shortly after 11 p.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Burchfield Park in Delhi Twp. for a suspicious situation.

A group of kayakers advised a 30-year-old Lansing man had gone missing from their group.

The Capital Area Dive Team responded to search the area and later located the deceased subject in the river south of the park.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

