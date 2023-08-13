Pleasant Sunday, rain chances Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting our Sunday with mostly clear skies and average conditions for this time of year. We remain pretty quiet overall today with clear skies gradually becoming cloudier through the afternoon and evening. These clouds are moving in ahead of our next storm system set to bring us rain chances Monday and early Tuesday.

Expect high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s this afternoon and evening, with temperatures falling back into the lower 60s overnight tonight.

Clouds gradually return through the day with only a very small chance of an isolated shower this morning, and perhaps evening later this evening.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Rain showers will be possible to start the day in our northern counties with likely drier conditions across the Thumb, Tri-Cities and southern counties. With time through the afternoon rain chances should increase. Rain chances will be highest Monday evening and overnight through early Tuesday.

Rain will be off and on to start, likely becoming more steady into the evening hours. Rain totals be range of a half inch up to just over 1″, depending on how steady the rain will end up being for us.

Temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s Monday with gloomy and breezy conditions (winds from the ENE 10-15mph with gusts up to 20 mph) making it feel very fall like!

Rain will eventually move out of Mid-Michigan later in the day Tuesday giving way to a pleasant Tuesday evening and a nice Wednesday.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.