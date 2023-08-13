State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Saginaw

A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.
A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the 2000 block of Fairfax Street and Webber Street in Saginaw just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 for reports of a domestic violence-related assault, Michigan State Police Lieutenant Kim Vetter said.

Saginaw Police officers tried to contact the suspect at his home. As police entered the home, the man fired a gun at officers, who returned fire, Lieutenant Vetter said.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene and helped set up a perimeter and tried to talk to the suspect.

The man left the house and showed a gun, Lieutenant Vetter said.

MSP said troopers fired at the man. He had at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency responders treated the man at the scene and took him to the hospital where he died of his injuries, Lieutenant Vetter said.

The domestic victim was treated for injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Second District Special Investigative Section are investigating the shooting.

As part of Michigan State Police Department protocol, three Michigan State Police troopers involved in the incident are on administrative leave, said Lieutenant Vetter.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office will review a full report of the incident once the investigation is complete.

Vetter urges anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo captures likely tornado on I-69 just east of Perry.
Damage reported following tornado warning for parts of mid-Michigan
A state of emergency has been declared for the City of Perry after likely tornado.
City of Perry declares state of emergency after storm
Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos
Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and viewing Friday night is poor while Saturday night...
Popular summer meteor shower reaches peak intensity this weekend
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Much quieter weekend ahead, great viewing for the Perseid Meteor Shower peak.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Sunday morning, August 13th
Gaber football team huddle
Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team
Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Saturday morning, August 12th