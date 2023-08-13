State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the 2000 block of Fairfax Street and Webber Street in Saginaw just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 for reports of a domestic violence-related assault, Michigan State Police Lieutenant Kim Vetter said.

Saginaw Police officers tried to contact the suspect at his home. As police entered the home, the man fired a gun at officers, who returned fire, Lieutenant Vetter said.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene and helped set up a perimeter and tried to talk to the suspect.

The man left the house and showed a gun, Lieutenant Vetter said.

MSP said troopers fired at the man. He had at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency responders treated the man at the scene and took him to the hospital where he died of his injuries, Lieutenant Vetter said.

The domestic victim was treated for injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Second District Special Investigative Section are investigating the shooting.

As part of Michigan State Police Department protocol, three Michigan State Police troopers involved in the incident are on administrative leave, said Lieutenant Vetter.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office will review a full report of the incident once the investigation is complete.

Vetter urges anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

