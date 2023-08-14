21-year-old man killed in Buena Vista Twp. shooting

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 21-year-old man is dead after someone shot at his house last week, police said.

Buena Vista Township Police said officers responded to a report of an unknown shooting at 2943 Wadsworth Road on Friday, Aug. 11 at 12:14 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw the house was shot up, Det. Russ Pahssen said.

Officers discovered 21-year-old Thomas McCray was shot in the head from a bullet that went through a wall, according to Pahssen, who added he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter shot up the front of the house and ran over to the side and shot there as well, Pahssen said.

No one has been arrested, Pahssen said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

