21-year-old man killed in Buena Vista Twp. shooting

A 21-year-old man is dead after someone shot at his house last week, police said.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 21-year-old man is dead after someone shot at his house last week, police said.

Buena Vista Township Police said officers responded to a report of an unknown shooting at 2943 Wadsworth Road on Friday, Aug. 11 at 12:14 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw the house was shot up, Det. Russ Pahssen said.

Officers discovered 21-year-old Thomas McCray was shot in the head from a bullet that went through a wall, according to Pahssen, who added he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter shot up the front of the house and ran over to the side and shot there as well, Pahssen said.

No one has been arrested, Pahssen said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Read next:
Genesee Co. Animal Control closed due to parvo
Closed
Former Genesee Co. reserve deputy sentenced to prison for sexual assault
The 67-year-old is facing 5 felonies, all connected to accusations he sexually abused a victim...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Zachary Alan Edwards

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Alan Edwards
Police arrest man considered armed, dangerous
Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Gaber football team huddle
Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team
Monday evening will see more rain moving in.
Widespread rain returns later on Monday, ponding possible

Latest News

Grab your paddle, cycling shoes, and sneakers - it's time for a dri-athlon.
Triathlon with a twist
21-year-old man killed in Buena Vista Twp. shooting
21-year-old man killed in Buena Vista Twp. shooting
Closed
Genesee Co. Animal Control closed due to parvo
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Aug. 14