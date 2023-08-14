3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned camper-trailer west of Perry
Destructive tornado strikes through the heart of Perry: a story in photos
Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Gaber football team huddle
Garber Dukes 60th year of football features a fresh, young team
A man is dead after being shot by police early Saturday morning in Saginaw.
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Saginaw
Monday evening will see more rain moving in.
Widespread rain returns later on Monday, ponding possible

Latest News

Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty on state charges to torturing two Black men. LNL's...
LNL: Former Mississippi Officers Plead Guilty to Torturing Two Black Men
Freshwater jellyfish can be found in most Michigan lakes and streams, and are most frequently...
Freshwater jellyfish could be spotted in Michigan lakes, streams
FILE - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house...
Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma